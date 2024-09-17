Great Northern Conference 2024 to take place in Hull - this is what to expect

The Great Northern Conference bringing together regional political, academic and business leaders will take place in Hull later this year – coinciding with the start of a £400m devolution deal involving the election of a new mayor for East Yorkshire.

The event, organised by the events team from The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World, will be held on December 3 at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

It comes in the midst of a landmark devolution deal for Hull and East Yorkshire which is expected to be up and running by the time of the conference and will also involve the election of a new mayor for the area in May 2025.

Under an agreement made under Rishi Sunak’s Government, the devolution deal transfers new powers and funding to the Hull & East Yorkshire Mayroal Combined Authority, alongside a £400 million long-term investment fund to drive economic growth and take forward local priorities.

Metro Mayors Andy Burnham, Oliver Coppard and Tracy Brabin at the 2023 Great Northern Conference

While the mayoral topic will be discussed during the event, the packed agenda also includes discussions on subjects such as net zero, transport and growing skills.

Sponsors for the event include Drax, Nuclear Waste Services, Humber Freeport, Equinor, First Bus, Nordic Energy and Northern Powergrid.

Humber Freeport Chair Simon Bird said: “We’re delighted to be the Keynote Debate Sponsor for Innovation at the Great Northern Conference, which will bring business and political leaders to the Humber region.

“Humber Freeport is playing a key role in stimulating inward investment, innovation and skilled job creation, as shown by the more than £1bn pledged to new projects within the freeport tax sites over the past year. This investment spans sectors such as advanced manufacturing, decarbonisation and green technologies – all of which are of ever-growing importance to the economy in the North of England.

“We’re looking forward to being part of the Great Northern Conference and to sharing our region’s compelling investment proposition, alongside partners and stakeholders who share our vision for a prosperous future for the Humber and the wider North.”

Kayleigh Ingham, Commercial Director of First Bus North & West Yorkshire, said: "The conference is now an established event that shines a light on the value the North contributes to the UK economy. Transport has always proved to be topical, and never more so than in 2024, so we are delighted to be a sponsor for a third year.

"We look forward to again stimulating a lively debate on the opportunities and challenges as public transport evolves across the region in the coming years."

Dr. Diana Taylor, MD of Future Humber, added: “We are proud to support The Great Northern Conference 2024, a pivotal event driving collaboration for the North’s economic growth and sustainable future. Hosting the conference in Hull this year presents a unique opportunity to showcase the innovative businesses and organisations at the heart of the Humber’s green economy.

"As sponsors, we are committed to amplifying the voice of our key stakeholders and influential Bondholders network, focusing on key growth sectors, and ensuring that the next generation plays a central role in shaping the North’s future. Together, we can build a greener, fairer, and more prosperous region for all.”

​Hundreds of people are expected to attend the event and there is the opportunity for companies to run exhibition stands on the day.

It follows last year’s successful Great Northern Conference being hosted in Bradford.

Chris Burn, head of business and features for The Yorkshire Post, said: “The Great Northern Conference is always an excellent and informative event with some of the region’s biggest political hitters in attendance alongside top executives from the world of business.

"It is fantastic we are able to bring the event to Hull where there is so much happening at the moment in advance of a new mayor being elected in May next year.”