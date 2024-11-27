Great Northern Conference: Humber is UK's biggest decarbonisation opportunity

Net zero. Skills. Innovation. Infrastructure. Growth. All of these issues, and many more, will be on the agenda at the Great Northern Conference, taking place next Tuesday, December 3, in Hull.

It is an opportunity for the North to showcase to prominent politicians, business leaders and influential thinkers the critical role it has to play in the prosperity of UK plc.

For Humber Freeport, it’s a tailor-made platform to discuss the investments, innovations and decarbonisation projects across both banks of the UK’s busiest trading estuary.

Focusing first on the broader picture, it’s vitally important to see the North as more than simply a geographical space. It’s a culture and an identity, with assets that cannot be found anywhere else.

By taking a place-based approach, we can harness the power of communities and collaboration to drive sustainable, prolonged economic growth.

That collaboration cannot be emphasised enough. It’s the triple helix – of government, industry and academia – working side-by-side which will unlock the North’s rich potential.

And that potential is unparalleled. The North comprises of more than 15 million people, and contributes roughly £370bn of value to the UK economy.

But the North can achieve so much more. Research from Transport for the North indicated that closing the productivity gap to the rest of England could swell the North’s economic contribution by a further £97bn.

A transformed North could support one million more jobs, driving innovation, skills development and the decarbonisation of industry, which is so critically needed.

The North has distinct competitive advantages, and is well placed to help the Government deliver on its key objectives – to drive growth, reach net zero, and break down the barriers which are stifling investment, innovation, employment and economic prosperity.

And what of the Humber, within the context of the broader North?

As the pre-eminent energy cluster in North West Europe, the Humber has its own unique proposition.

It is, quite simply, the UK’s biggest decarbonisation opportunity. If we get it right, that opportunity could unlock £15bn of private investment in the Humber, creating more than 20,000 jobs.

Richard Gwilliam, Chair of Humber Energy Board,has said: “Achieving carbon targets can turn the Humber into a global exemplar of how the pursuit of industrial decarbonisation can drive economic growth.”

As the gateway to Europe and beyond, the Humber is the UK’s busiest port complex, and plays a vital strategic role for the UK.

Humber Freeport has an important role to play in delivering that growth.

In little over a year since launching, our freeport tax sites have seen more than £1bn of investment pledged.

We’ve also awarded £25m of seed capital funding to seven projects which we see as strategically important.

Humber Freeport is helping steer the economic direction of the region.

Taking part in the Great Northern Conference means we can share our story – that of the Freeport, the Humber and the North of England – on a major stage.