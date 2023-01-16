Green Building Renewables buys Scarborough firm as part of Yorkshire expansion drive

Yorkshire low carbon and renewable technology specialist Green Building Renewables (GBR) has continued its rapid growth in the region with the acquisition of Scarborough-based business MYelectrical Renewables.

The purchase is the sixth acquisition by the York-based business in 18 months.

In the same period, the company's annual turnover has grown from £3m to £26m, and the staffing numbers have grown from 18 to over 130.

Green Building Renewables has ambitions to grow its turnover to £100m by 2025.

Green Building Renewables has purchased a Scarborough company

Due to the current demand for its services and products, Green Building Renewables has recently opened a second office in York. Located in Foxoak Park, Dunnington, the new facility neighbours its existing York HQ and will be home to its management team.

Chris Delaney, managing director of Green Building Renewables, said: "In the last 18 months, we have increased our coverage across Yorkshire. First, with our new office in Doncaster and now with expansion onto the East Coast, we are the fastest growing renewable installation business in the region, and we believe nationally too. As a regional leader, we aim to offer world class advice and installations across Yorkshire and the country.

"We really look forward to helping customers on the East Coast capture the energy of Yorkshire's seaside sunshine. It's predicted that the world will add as much renewable power in the next five years as it did in the past 20.

“We want Yorkshire to be a leader in this global energy transformation.

"We aim to drive this transformation across the country too, which is why we have also opened our second office in York to house our management team. We will grow our business in a way that provides customers with a local service for a national solution to a global issue."

Dan Oram, MYelectrical Renewables founder director, said: "I am extremely proud that Green Building Renewables identified MYelectrical Renewables to join its rapidly growing network of renewable technology installers.

"Their decision reflects the quality of the service we already offer. The opportunity to join Green Building Renewables allows our team to offer more services and products to our regional customers. At the same time, it also allows me more personal freedom to pursue other interests as we join Chris and his team."