Gregory Properties has secured reserved matters planning approval to build 124,700 sq ft of industrial and logistics space.

The 10-acre site in Rockingham, Barnsley, fronts the A6195 Dearne Valley Parkway with direct motorway access to Junction 36 of the M1.

The developer plans to speculatively build the scheme which consists of three detached industrial/warehouse units of 25,560 sq ft, 43,000 sq ft and 56,140 sq ft.

Nick Gillott, development director at Gregory Properties, said: “It’s a superb scheme, situated less than half a mile from the M1, in an established location. We are confident that the development will attract strong occupier interest.”

Iain McPhail, partner at Knight Frank, which is marketing the site, said: “It’s a highly prominent site, in a desirable area for industrial, logistics and distribution. In addition to this, the area offers a vast array of amenities within close proximity.

“On the ESG front, these will not be the usual grey boxes; they will be much more sympathetic to the surrounding natural landscape and complement the local area with neutral green tones. They are also set in generous landscaping, backing onto woodland. The impressive design doesn’t stop there, the units will have strong environmental credentials, green in more ways than one.”

