​A Yorkshire village pub used as a filming location in All Creatures Great and Small has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment and is under the stewardship of Tan Hill Inn owner Andrew Hields.

The Green Dragon Inn at Hardraw, near Hawes, was taken on by Mr Hields in spring under a phased purchase agreement with owner D Mark Thompson.

Mr Hields, who also runs Tan Hill Inn, said: “The Green Dragon is full of history and is one of the gems of the Yorkshire Dales. My team and I are so proud to be taking her forward in this new and exciting phase of her story.”

The pub has appeared as The Drovers Arms in All Creatures Great and Small.

New guest rooms and a larger kitchen have been added as part of the refurbishment programme.

It now has 11 en-suite rooms, including family suites and apartments with a further 14 rooms under refurbishment. A function room has been revamped to increase the dining capacity and will also be hosting music, events and weddings.

Mr Hields intends to follow a similar model to the one he has deployed at Tan Hill Inn, the nation’s highest pub perched at 1,732 feet and 12 miles from the nearest town, which has become a popular location for gigs.

A spokesperson said: “Mr Hields is intent on a business model in which both hostelries – each linked by the Pennine Way – complement each other.

"This includes the Dragon’s Ascent Challenge, a 15-mile cross-country route between the venues, offering walkers and fell runners hospitality at each end of their scenic journey.

"Under Mr Hields’ tenure the sister pub at Tan Hill has set new standards for food and drinks in a traditional setting as well as forging a name as a live music venue. He is doing the same at the Green Dragon, which is open seven days a week and offers regular weekly acoustic evenings on Wednesdays and weekends.”

The Green Dragon reputedly dates back to the 13th century, making it one of the oldest pubs in the Yorkshire Dales. It is famous for being the entrance to Hardraw Force, England’s highest single drop waterfall falling at 100 feet. The waterfall itself was made famous in the 1991 Kevin Costner blockbuster Robin Hood Prince of Thieves.

Mr Thompson told The Yorkshire Post last year that he intended to retire after being involved with the pub since 2001.