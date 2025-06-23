Green Ginger Digital extends long-term partnership with Face the Future

Independent performance marketing agency Green Ginger Digital has extended its long-standing partnership with premium skincare retailer Face the Future, securing an 18-month contract renewal and assuming full responsibility for Paid Social strategy and delivery.

The new agreement builds on a successful four-year relationship focused on Paid Search. Green Ginger Digital will now manage Paid Social activity across Meta and TikTok platforms, with testing across other platforms, bringing the channel in-house under a unified paid media strategy. The transition marks a significant move from internal management to agency-led execution, reflecting Face the Future’s confidence in Green Ginger’s commercial expertise and cross-channel capabilities.

Founded in 2005, Face the Future has grown from a single clinic in West Yorkshire into one of the UK’s leading independent skincare retailers. Stocking over 200 specialist and luxury skincare brands, including Skinceuticals, Elemis, Caudalie, Medik8, and The Ordinary, the business has experienced consistent online growth. It remains a leader in the market in terms of expertise, customer care, and product curation.

As Face the Future looks to strengthen its paid media performance across the entire funnel, the brand sought a partner capable of aligning Paid Search and paid social activities to drive greater efficiency, stronger insights, and scalable growth. Green Ginger Digital’s existing performance results, combined with a joined-up, data-led approach to multichannel activation, were key to securing the expanded remit.

Emily Falkingham and Nick Cranwell, Co-founders of Green Ginger Digital, a performance marketing agency in Beverley

Green Ginger Digital’s integrated strategy will focus on customer acquisition and retention through full-funnel campaigns, creative testing, audience segmentation and consistent cross-channel measurement. By bringing all paid media under one roof, the agency aims to improve overall return on investment while delivering a more seamless brand experience.

Emily Falkingham, Co-founder and Performance Marketing Director at Green Ginger Digital, said: "Face the Future has been an incredibly valued client for the past four years, and it’s been brilliant to grow alongside their brand. Expanding our remit into Paid Social allows us to take a fully holistic view of their digital performance, resulting in smarter synergy between channels, and using our senior-led approach to drive both immediate wins and long-term value. We’re excited to start this next chapter of the partnership."

The decision to expand the relationship follows a strong track record in Paid Search. Green Ginger Digital has helped the brand navigate platform changes, adapt to market conditions, and grow through a commercially grounded performance strategy.

Paul Thompson, Face the Future’s owner, said: "We’ve worked with Green Ginger Digital for several years, and in that time, they’ve become a trusted extension of our team. Their understanding of the beauty and skincare space, as well as eCommerce in general, combined with their strategic and data-driven approach, has made a real difference to our performance.

“As we look to scale our Paid Social efforts, it made sense to bring everything together under one agency, and we’re confident Green Ginger Digital is the right partner to continue to take us forward."

The Face the Future contract renewal follows several recent client wins and expansions for Green Ginger Digital, including PACK'D, MKM Building Supplies, Urban Lockers and Pret A Manger.

Founded by digital leaders Emily Falkingham and Nick Cranwell, the agency was named one of Prolific North’s Independent Agencies to Watch in 2023 and moved into a new Beverley HQ in 2024 to support continued growth.

The agency's model delivers senior-led, commercially focused digital strategies that have proved especially effective for brands seeking high levels of experience, agility, and accountability across Paid Search, Paid Social, Programmatic and Digital Strategy.

Nick Cranwell, Performance Strategy Director & Co-founder at Green Ginger Digital, added: "We’re proud to have built a partnership with Face the Future that’s lasted well beyond the average agency tenure. The decision to hand over Paid Social is a real vote of confidence, and a chance for us to bring even more cohesion to their paid strategy.