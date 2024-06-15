Green light for 1.5 million sq ft industrial & logistics development at Gascoigne Interchange

Regeneration firm Harworth Group has been given the go-ahead for the development of a major rail-connected industrial and logistics centre.
The group secured a resolution to grant planning permission from North Yorkshire Council's Strategic Planning Committee for the development of up to 1.5m sq ft of industrial and logistics space at the former Gascoigne Wood colliery site in Sherburn-in-Elmet and has the potential to deliver up to £190m gross development value (GDV).

Seven units are proposed, ranging from 57,000 sq ft to one million sq ft, with Harworth expecting to start on site in 2025.

Lynda Shillaw, chief executive of Harworth, said: “Our development at Gascoigne Interchange is another example of Harworth’s unique ability to identify, acquire and transform brownfield sites to generate value, create jobs and increase investment in the region.”

The rail access to the north of the site, which is situated situated in Selby, to the east of Leeds and adjacent to Sherburn Industrial Estate, offers scope to create a dedicated railhead serving the buildings on site, with the ability to handle containers, bulk commodities or next-generation express freight services, and puts most of the UK within three hours of the site.