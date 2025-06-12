Green light for new craft ale and coffee house in Rotherham

A proposal to convert a vacant unit in Brecks into a craft ale and coffee house has been unanimously approved by Rotherham Council’s planning board.

Councillors today (June 12) gave the green light for a former dental training centre on Wickersley Road to be transformed into a new venue set to offer ground coffee, teas, cakes, locally sourced craft ales, and simple cold food platters. The venue, named Barrel and Bean, will span two floors, with customer seating at ground level and storage and preparation areas on the lower ground floor. The first-floor flat, which has a separate entrance, will remain in residential use.

The building has stood empty for at least four years, according to council documents. It sits within a small commercial row that includes a post office, hair salon, and beauty therapist, surrounded by homes and opposite The Brecks pub.

The new business is expected to open daily from 9am, serving alcohol in the afternoon and evening, with closing times between 9pm and 10:30pm depending on the day. It is set to employ two full-time and six part-time staff.

The application attracted considerable public interest, with 27 representations submitted, 11 objecting and 16 in support. Concerns raised included potential noise, late-night disruption, litter, a history of vermin behind the property, and limited parking. Some residents also worried about passive smoke and alcohol-related disturbance in shared outdoor areas.

Supporters of the scheme welcomed the addition of a local social space, praising the focus on locally sourced products and responsible operating hours. Several comments highlighted that similar venues often attract a more mature crowd and could revitalise the underused site.

A further 10 letters of support were received by RMBC ahead of the meeting.

Planning officers had recommended approval, noting the proposal aligns with the local plan, which supports a range of uses in designated local centres. Environmental health concerns were addressed through agreed conditions, including no outdoor seating, no live or amplified music, and the installation of noise insulation between the bar and the flat above. Cooking will also be restricted without approved extraction systems.

Highways officers raised no objections, citing the unit’s proximity to public transport and no impact on existing parking.

The applicant, Mr Marples spoke in favour of the scheme at the planning board meeting held on Thursday, 12 June.

He stated: “We understand that residents may have concerns about noise, disorder and parking, and the establishment is low noise by design.

“The Brecks currently lacks a dedicated, quiet and welcoming venue like this, and the presence of a well run microbar adds to the diversity and vibrancy of local amenities.”

Mr Marples added that the bar would include internal soundproofing, CCTV and security measures,

Carol Suter, objecting, stated that although she was happy to hear the reassurances from the applicant, she remained concerned about noise.

“Our patients pay a lot of money for their treatment, and to have clinking bottles and the like in the middle of a treatment is not really what we would want. People walk nowhere these days and we see that with how we struggle with parking.

“The Brecks lane is absolutely crammed. It’s dangerous to get in and out of cars [on Wickerlsey Road].”

Kate, the owner of the next door business Enhance Aesthetics Clinic, said that although she supported local businesses and bringing a vacant unit back into use, she did have concerns over her own establishment.

“Our clients, mainly living busy, stressful lives, come to us for a calm place to unwind,” she added.

“I’m genuinely concerned that noise from a cafe or microbrewery with equipment background, disposing of glasses, will make that experience that we deliver impossible to maintain.

“It just worries me that something outside of my control will undermine the years of blood, sweat and tears it’s taken me to build my business.”