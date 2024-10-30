Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development at Trinity Street and Copper Street in Shalesmoor, close to the popular Kelham Island, will see the construction of 34 one and two bed apartments across two blocks, along with 14 two and three bed family homes and one commercial space, centred around communal gardens.

The move marks the second city centre development from house builder Sky-House Co which has been approved by the council.

Sky-House co-founder and director, David Cross, said: “We are delighted that Sheffield Council has approved our second city centre Sky-House neighbourhood in Sheffield.

“Having worked in close consultation with the council’s planners, we believe we have an exciting proposal for this key area of city centre regeneration and we look forward to getting on site as quickly as possible.

“This new project will bring new life to an area which historically was dubbed Little Chicago during the Sheffield Gang Wars of the 1920s.

“Our project will knit the development into the narrow and steep streets of Shalesmoor, forming a new characterful and contextual neighbourhood that will expand on the great work built in neighbouring Kelham Island.”

The approval comes as work continues on the Sky-House Devonshire Quarter site, which will feature 66 properties, including 32 one bed and 24 two bed homes and commercial space.

Construction work began on the Devonshire Quarter site in August following extensive demolition, archaeology and structural works. The Egerton Street site was previously the home of the former Stokes Tiles warehouse.

Speaking at the commencement of the construction works, Mr Cross said: “We are very excited to be under way with our first city centre development, which will bring a fantastic range of housing opportunities to this increasingly vibrant area of Sheffield.

“Egerton Street is a project that will deliver a true family housing development and one that will bring with it a real sense of regeneration too.”

