Green Product Award 2025 - We are Finalists

A worldwide solution for all, not just recycling—we're disrupting!

Recognising the huge worldwide problematic waste source, Matt-Less transforms end-of-life mattresses into raw materials that power our Reborn sustainable manufacturing, creating products that are more than green—this is a game-changer, slashing landfill demand, reducing CO2, and crushing competitors on pricing with lower gate fees. Reshaping the industry for domestic, commercial, and contract markets, sustainable, scalable, and circular, this is the future of sustainability— more than just a business, it's a movement!

“REBORN the sustainable manufacturer” is a great example of the level of creativity and passion with which our finalists are contributing to a more sustainable future." Nils Bader, Director Green Product Awards

The online public vote, in which we are also represented, will take place until January 30:https://www.gp-award.com/en/produkte/reborn-mattresses

Rest Your Head Knowing You're Making A Positive Contribution To The Environment

We would appreciate your support in the form of a reference so that we have a reason to celebrate at the awards ceremony in spring 2025.

About Matt-Less Ltd t/a REBORN - the sustainable manufacturer

Reborn, revolutionising recycling to become the sole solution for end-of-life mattresses.

Leaders in eco-conscious manufacturing, crafting diverse products sustainably, from recycled materials, previously deemed waste and thrown away. Our closed-loop process turns waste into stylish, desirable and durable products, appealing to environmentally aware commercial and domestic consumers.

Wooden Products, Manufactured From Broken Divan Beds

Winner of the Green Product Award, Reborn champions innovation without compromise. offering eco-friendly solutions, protecting the planet, and elevating your lifestyle - with comfort meeting conscience.