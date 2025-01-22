Green Room: Popular Leeds bar announces reopening with huge expansion

A popular Leeds bar has announced it will reopen its doors following a huge expansion and renovation.

Green Room is located at 36 Wellington Street and is open from 11am weekdays and 10am on the weekends.

Following a period of refurbishment and expansion, the venue is now “bigger, bolder, and better than ever before” according to the owners and is ready to welcome back customers on February 14.

A late-night basement and events space, a new bar area and a bigger bar are all features of the expansion.

An enhanced rooftop terrace now has a roofed area and new large toilets are on site, with an expanded menu also on offer.

Speaking ahead of the reopening, owner Will Habergham said “Green Room has always been about bringing people together, and with this expansion, we’re taking that to the next level.

"From bold new flavours in the kitchen to a late-night vibe like no other in the basement, we can’t wait for everyone to experience what we’ve been working on. Leeds deserves a space that’s vibrant, welcoming, and totally unique and this is it.”