The programme, which has been developed over the past six months in collaboration with leading businesses and industry experts from across the region has the ambition to provide learners with the essential skills to work in the construction industry and help create a sustainable future.

The course aims to bring together learners from a variety of backgrounds and is especially focused on people with non-traditional routes into the construction industry.

The first cohort of 12 students includes graduates, college students, single-parents returning to work, and individuals from across the globe.

Students at Bondmor Building Services’ site learning about insulating concrete forms.

The course was launched by I-Consult and Icon Group in partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Department for Education and West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges.

"We are incredibly excited to see this programme come to fruition," said Ewan Metcalf, founder of I-Consult Yorkshire. "It has been a labour of love, and we are grateful for the support and expertise of the brilliant businesses and industry leaders giving up their time.

"It has been inspiring to see the group of students bond so quickly in a close-knit community united by a common goal.”

The course is three weeks long. The first week includes basic site skills training including CSCS card, site operative training and first aid training, which sets a strong foundation for the learners.

In the second week of the course, students cover a wide range of green skills, including renewable energy, insulating concrete forms, retrofit building techniques, Passivhaus building practices, and sustainable drainage systems.

In the final week, they will gain interview experience as well experience on construction sites.

Founded in 2012 by Ewan Metcalf, I Consult Yorkshire initially supported education, training, and skills businesses. It has since evolved to specialise in advising industries on high-impact social value projects.

The company delivers sustainable projects, adhering to its mantra of ‘doing well by doing good’. In collaboration with its sister company, Icon Group, I Consult Yorkshire provides access to funding and supports the physical delivery of these projects.

Businesses from across the region are supporting the course by delivering training on their specialisms. These include Leeds City Council, Purehaus, Bondmor Building Services, ICF Building Solutions and Green Building Renewables.

Craig Stewart, learning and development manager at Green Building Renewables, added: “The renewables industry is facing a skills shortage if we don’t find ways to inspire and train people in the green skills needed to meet our net zero targets.

"The course that Ewan and his team have created is a great way to encourage people to seek opportunities in sustainable construction.

“We’re delighted to be play our part in the course especially as we have ambitions to expand our own training opportunities and facilities to train more renewable energy experts.”

As well as on site demonstrations from the businesses in Passivhaus building standards and renewable technology, the course also uses virtual reality technology allowing students to be ‘on site’ while in the classroom.