Green-tree substrate supplied for city centre development

Springwell Gardens is a prestigious 31-million-pound project in Leeds. It comprises 16 storeys and 223 one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

Funded by Leeds-based developer Citylife, Springwell Gardens will create a new relationship of building to skyline, increasing residential capacity in the city.

Located just a 10-minute walk from Leeds train station, this progressive ‘development encourages inside-outside living experience’ to foster inclusive communities and aims to provide the best of city living for the people of Leeds. The new building includes private roof terraces with skyline views, private courtyards, and communal gardens for residents to enjoy community leisure space.

Springwell Gardens, Leeds

Palmer Landscapes were awarded the landscaping contract which included the creation of extensive rooftop gardens and communal gardens. They turned to Green-tech for the supply of over 100m3 of Green-tree Intensive Roof Garden Substrate and 28m3 of lightweight subsoil.

Green-tree Intensive Roof Garden Substrate is a blend of lightweight aggregate and award-winning Green-tree topsoil. It is ideal for green roof construction projects and particularly containerised planting. Intensive roofs are heavier and deeper green roofs and their growing media ranges in thickness from 200mm to 1000mm. This deeper soil allows intensive roofs to accommodate large plants and plant groupings. The excellent water-holding capacities of Green-tree Intensive Roof Garden Substrate ensure healthy plants and trees in a roof garden environment.

Green-tree’s lightweight Roof Garden Subsoil is a specially designed blend to complement and work in conjunction with our Intensive and Podium Deck Roof Garden substrates. The product is a blend of lightweight aggregate and specially selected washed silica sand. The sand has been sourced to give the substrate optimum drainage properties and offer good levels of aeration.

Senior Key Account Manager Mark Browne explains, “Green-tech has a long-term and established relationship with Palmer Landscapes. Coupled with our ability to supply materials with a quick turnaround made us their first choice. This was a city centre project, so we needed to work around strict site times and restrictions. We supplied the Green-tree intensive substrate loose on demand, so we needed to have consistent and clear communication between Palmers, the sales team and our operations team to ensure the product was delivered as and when required whilst adhering to the city restrictions.”

Green-tree substrate delivered on-site