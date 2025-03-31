Greencore Celebrates Graduation of 18 Colleagues from Award-Winning Professional Development Programme

Local food manufacturer, Greencore – based in Kiveton, is proud to announce the graduation of 18 of its colleagues from the company's bespoke and award-winning professional development programme, the Line Coordinator Framework. The graduation ceremony marks the culmination of a rigorous 12-month programme designed to enhance the skills and career prospects of its participants.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Line Coordinator Framework, recognised by the Princess Royal Training for its excellence in professional development, provides comprehensive training in leadership, operational efficiency, and team coordination. This year's graduates have demonstrated exceptional dedication and growth, embodying the values and commitment that Greencore stands for.

"We are incredibly proud of our colleagues who have completed this programme," said Paul Wray, Interim General Manager at Greencore. "Their hard work and perseverance are truly commendable, and we are excited to see the positive impact they will continue to make within our company."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The graduation ceremony was a joyous occasion, celebrating the achievements of the graduates and their contributions to Greencore's ongoing success. As these individuals embark on the next stage of their careers, Greencore remains committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development.