Greencore Celebrates Graduation of 18 Colleagues from Award-Winning Professional Development Programme
The Line Coordinator Framework, recognised by the Princess Royal Training for its excellence in professional development, provides comprehensive training in leadership, operational efficiency, and team coordination. This year's graduates have demonstrated exceptional dedication and growth, embodying the values and commitment that Greencore stands for.
"We are incredibly proud of our colleagues who have completed this programme," said Paul Wray, Interim General Manager at Greencore. "Their hard work and perseverance are truly commendable, and we are excited to see the positive impact they will continue to make within our company."
The graduation ceremony was a joyous occasion, celebrating the achievements of the graduates and their contributions to Greencore's ongoing success. As these individuals embark on the next stage of their careers, Greencore remains committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development.
For more information about Greencore and its professional development initiatives, please visit www.greencore.com.