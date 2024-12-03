Greencore's profits jump more than a third after a stronger than expected year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, which supplies all major UK supermarkets, saw shares rise by almost 10 per cent in early trading as a result.

Greencore told shareholders on Tuesday that group revenues were down 5.6 per cent at £1.81bn for the year to September 27.

It said this was caused by the sale of the Trilby Trading vegetable oil business to KTC last September, and a decision to “exit a number of low-returning contracts” during the previous financial year.

Supermarket sandwich maker Greencore saw profits jump more than a third after a “stronger than expected” year. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

These factors were however partly offset by price inflation and stronger sales volumes, with like-for-like sales up 3.4 per cent over the year.

Greencore also reported that pre-tax profits lifted by 36.1 per cent to £61.5m for the year.

It added that adjusted operating profits for the new financial year are expected to be in the top half of the expected range because of a positive recent performance.

Dalton Philips, chief executive of Greencore, said in a message for investors,: “Over the last 12 months we have remained focused on making high quality food, rebuilding our profitability, and positioning Greencore to be known as the UK’s leading convenience foods manufacturer.

“We continue to make progress against each of our strategic objectives and are well positioned to continue this momentum in full-year 2025 and over the longer term.

“The strength of our balance sheet will provide us with the ability to invest in the growth and efficiency of our business and to pursue M&A (merger and acquisition) opportunities on a selective basis, while also enabling us to deliver increasing returns to shareholders.”

Shares in the company were 9.5 per cent higher on Tuesday.

Weak consumer confidence and rising energy bills caused anxiety for retailers in the all-important run-up to Christmas, according to recent figures.

A later Black Friday this year, resulting in artificially weaker November figures, still could not disguise figures suggesting it is “unlikely to be a bumper Christmas for all” as many consumers remain focused on budgeting, analysts suggest.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor covering the four weeks to November 23 – therefore not including Black Friday, unlike last year’s figures for the same period – show total UK sales fell by 3.3 per cent year on year, against growth of 2.6 per cent last November.

Food sales over the three months to November were up 2.4 per cent year on year, although this too was down on last year’s growth of 7.6 per cent.