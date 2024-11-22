Greengauge: Yorkshire-based sustainable consultancy transfers to employee ownership

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which specialises in low energy and sustainable design, said the move will mean employees have a greater say in the business, as well as giving them the opportunity of financial benefits.

Hannah Jones, managing director of Greengauge, said: “This is an exciting next step in Greengauge’s journey, ensuring that staff will be integral to the company’s decision-making and benefit from any profits. Starting 14 years ago from a houseboat, we have grown exponentially.”

Established in 2010 from a houseboat on the River Avon in Wiltshire, Greengauge has worked on projects including the Stirling Prize winning Goldsmith Street project in Norwich.

Building energy consultancy Greengauge has announced that it has transferred into employee ownership. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

The firm is also currently working on Passivhaus projects for Oxford University and York and Fife Councils.