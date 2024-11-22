Greengauge: Yorkshire-based sustainable consultancy transfers to employee ownership
The company, which specialises in low energy and sustainable design, said the move will mean employees have a greater say in the business, as well as giving them the opportunity of financial benefits.
Hannah Jones, managing director of Greengauge, said: “This is an exciting next step in Greengauge’s journey, ensuring that staff will be integral to the company’s decision-making and benefit from any profits. Starting 14 years ago from a houseboat, we have grown exponentially.”
Established in 2010 from a houseboat on the River Avon in Wiltshire, Greengauge has worked on projects including the Stirling Prize winning Goldsmith Street project in Norwich.
The firm is also currently working on Passivhaus projects for Oxford University and York and Fife Councils.
Greengauge still holds an office in Wiltshire as well as its office in Slaithwaite, near Huddersfield.
