Greenwich Hospital pledges £245,580 to support Sailors' Children’s Society grants programme
This funding will enhance the vital support provided to Royal Navy and Royal Marines families, supplementing a grant awarded by the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC).
This essential funding will enable the Society to provide Winter Clothing Grants, School Uniform Grants, weekly subsistence grants and special grants tailored to individual family needs.
In addition to these direct grants, the funding supports the Society’s triage services, grants officers, and family support officers, ensuring families receive comprehensive care during difficult times as well as support to help them combat debt and improve outcomes for children and young people.
Natasha Barley, CEO of the Sailors’ Children’s Society, shared her appreciation:“Royal Navy and Royal Marines families sacrifice so much for our country, and we owe them our unwavering support. Thanks to this funding from Greenwich Hospital, we can ensure that if the worst should happen, we are there to provide immediate assistance, whether it’s due to injury, mental health challenges, financial crisis, or marital breakdown. This support goes beyond addressing immediate needs—it’s about helping families rebuild their lives and look forward to a brighter future.”
Deirdre Mills, Director of Greenwich Hospital, said: “Partnering with the Sailors’ Children’s Society helps us to reach families who need our support the most, providing them with the resources to overcome challenges and build a stable and positive future. We are proud to be part of this vital initiative that reinforces our shared commitment to the wellbeing of the Naval community."
The funding marks a pivotal moment in the Society’s efforts to ensure that no seafaring family faces hardship alone and reinforces the collaborative mission of organisations dedicated to supporting the Naval community.