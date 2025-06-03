Greg Hands: New Royal Mail owner appoints former minister as adviser

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s business EP Group announced that the former Conservative minister has been made a full-time strategic adviser.

Mr Hands, who was minister for trade policy until last summer when he lost his seat in the House of Commons, will advise the business with a “special focus on the UK and Germany”, the investment business said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said in a statement on LinkedIn that he has known Mr Kretinsky, who has been dubbed the Czech Sphinx, for “a long time”.

Former UK trade minister Greg Hands has been appointed as an adviser to the new owner of Royal Mail. (Photo by Rui Vieira/PA Wire)

The appointment came as Royal Mail’s parent firm, International Distribution Services (IDS), formally left the London Stock Exchange on Monday after being taken over by Mr Kretinsky.

In April, shareholders approved the £3.6 billion takeover deal, giving the more than 500-year-old company a foreign owner for the first time.

Mr Hands said: “I am honoured to join EP Group as strategic adviser for the UK and Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have known Daniel Kretinsky for a long time, and I know that EP Group has a strong track record in energy and infrastructure.

“I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and commitment to energy security and sustainable energy solutions in these regions.”

Mr Kretinsky said: “We are delighted to welcome Greg Hands to EP Group.

“His deep understanding of the UK and German business and energy landscapes, coupled with his extensive experience in government and international trade, will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving sectors in these key markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Greg has unique capabilities for the job, including fluency in German and good Czech, and understands many of our markets very well.”

Mr Hands was educated at a variety of state schools in the UK and the US, but principally at Dr Challoner’s Grammar School, Amersham, before going on to study Modern History at Cambridge University, including time spent in the modern languages and oriental studies faculties graduating with first class honours.