Greg Hands: New Royal Mail owner appoints former minister as adviser
Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s business EP Group announced that the former Conservative minister has been made a full-time strategic adviser.
Mr Hands, who was minister for trade policy until last summer when he lost his seat in the House of Commons, will advise the business with a “special focus on the UK and Germany”, the investment business said.
He said in a statement on LinkedIn that he has known Mr Kretinsky, who has been dubbed the Czech Sphinx, for “a long time”.
The appointment came as Royal Mail’s parent firm, International Distribution Services (IDS), formally left the London Stock Exchange on Monday after being taken over by Mr Kretinsky.
In April, shareholders approved the £3.6 billion takeover deal, giving the more than 500-year-old company a foreign owner for the first time.
Mr Hands said: “I am honoured to join EP Group as strategic adviser for the UK and Germany.
“I have known Daniel Kretinsky for a long time, and I know that EP Group has a strong track record in energy and infrastructure.
“I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and commitment to energy security and sustainable energy solutions in these regions.”
Mr Kretinsky said: “We are delighted to welcome Greg Hands to EP Group.
“His deep understanding of the UK and German business and energy landscapes, coupled with his extensive experience in government and international trade, will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving sectors in these key markets.
“Greg has unique capabilities for the job, including fluency in German and good Czech, and understands many of our markets very well.”
Mr Hands was educated at a variety of state schools in the UK and the US, but principally at Dr Challoner’s Grammar School, Amersham, before going on to study Modern History at Cambridge University, including time spent in the modern languages and oriental studies faculties graduating with first class honours.
He became a Government minister in 2011. He served first as the Treasury Whip, 2011 to 2013, and then as government Deputy Chief Whip and Treasurer of Her Majesty’s Household, from 2013 to 2015. He was the Conservative MP for Hammersmith and Fulham in 2005, and the MP for the redrawn Chelsea and Fulham constituency in 2010 and again from 2015 to 2024.
