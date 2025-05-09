Greg Wright of The Yorkshire Post triumphs at Wincott Awards

A senior member of The Yorkshire Post’s business reporting team has received one of the most prestigious awards for journalistic excellence.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor, triumphed in the Journalist of the Year Nations and Regions category at the Harold Wincott Awards which were held at The Mansion House in the City of London.

Mr Wright received the award from Lionel Barber, the former Editor of the Financial Times who is chairman of the Wincott Foundation, which was set up in 1969 in honour of Harold Wincott, the most distinguished economic journalist of his day in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards were established to honour Mr Wincott’s legacy by supporting and encouraging high quality economic, financial and business journalism.

Greg Wright of The Yorkshire Post who won the Regions and Nations Journalist of the Year award at the Wincott Awards, which were held at the Mansion House in the City of London. (Library image)

Mr Barber described Mr Wright as a “worthy winner with his campaigning journalism which identified flaws in major UK government programmes, including the vaccine damage payment scheme, loan charges related to suicides and cavity wall insulation claims.”

Mr Wright said afterwards: “It was a great honour to receive my award from Lionel Barber, who praised The Yorkshire Post's coverage of the loan charge and SSB Law scandals which are causing misery for thousands of honest, law-abiding people.

"My entry also highlighted flaws in Britain's vaccine damage payment scheme which is hopelessly out of date and fails to provide adequate compensation for people who are suffering from long term, life-changing conditions. Ed Balls, the keynote speaker, and Lionel both noted that courageous financial journalism is needed now more than ever. I dedicate my award to all my colleagues on The Yorkshire Post and everyone affected by the loan charge scandal in particular, a deeply flawed tax policy which has been linked with 10 suicides.”