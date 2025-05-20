Greggs: Bakery chain's performance boosted by iced drinks and Mac and Cheese
The high street bakery chain said it has also benefited from “better trading conditions” as growth accelerated following a slower start to the year. Greggs said that new products are “playing its part” in stronger sales, reporting that its new peach iced tea and mint lemonade drinks are “performing well”.
It added that hot food items are also popular, with strong sales of its fried chicken goujons, pizza boxes and potato wedges. The retailer’s recently launched Mac and Cheese has also sold well after going “viral on TikTok” earlier this year, with Greggs rolling it out to all stores last month as a result.
The company, which runs 2,638 shops, said total sales rose by 7.4 per cent to £784m for the first 20 weeks of 2025. Like-for-like sales grew by 2.9 per cent over the period on the back of stronger trading over the past 11 weeks, while overall sales were also supported by new shops.