The high street bakery chain said it has also benefited from “better trading conditions” as growth accelerated following a slower start to the year. Greggs said that new products are “playing its part” in stronger sales, reporting that its new peach iced tea and mint lemonade drinks are “performing well”.

It added that hot food items are also popular, with strong sales of its fried chicken goujons, pizza boxes and potato wedges. The retailer’s recently launched Mac and Cheese has also sold well after going “viral on TikTok” earlier this year, with Greggs rolling it out to all stores last month as a result.

