The high street chain has opened more than 150 shops this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said total sales increased 10.6 per cent over the 13 weeks to September 28, compared with the same period a year ago.

September was the strongest month of the quarter amid the launch of Greggs’ autumn menu, which includes the pumpkin spice latte and salted caramel latte in its seasonal drinks range, and a newly introduced pumpkin spice doughnut.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greggs has revealed its sales jumped in recent weeks as the bakery chain continued its UK expansion and launched a pumpkin spice-inspired autumn menu. (Photo by PA)

Roisin Currie, the group’s chief executive, said consumers were continuing to “think carefully” about their purchases, particularly following a period of uncertainty ahead of the UK general election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she said Greggs was appealing to new customers amid an expanding menu, with the introduction of over-ice drinks in hundreds of shops particularly attracting a younger demographic.

About 20 per cent of all purchases at Greggs are scanned through its loyalty app, Ms Currie said.

Sales across company-managed shops, as opposed to franchises, grew 5 per cent compared with last year and on a like-for-like basis, which strips out the impact of new store openings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greggs said it was on track to open between 140 and 160 new shops on a net basis, those opened minus those closed, in 2024.

At the end of September, Greggs had nearly 2,560 stores serving its baked goods across the country. Openings in recent months included two “drive-through” sites in Bristol, as the chain hopes to cash in on consumers on the move.

Furthermore, the company said it was expecting the overall level of cost inflation this year to be toward 4 per cent, the lower end of its guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An easing of inflationary pressures has been helped by it fixing costs for things like energy going forward. Ms Currie said the easing of some costs, such as packaging, was helping offset wage inflation driven by an increase in the National Living Wage earlier this year. In July, she said this increase, affecting its 32,000-strong workforce, was the biggest inflation cost for the business.

Mamta Valechha, retail equity analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said: “Another robust trading update from Greggs this morning. For the third quarter ended September, total sales were up 10.6 per cent and up 5 per cent on a like-for-like basis. While this is softer than the 7 per cent run rate we saw in the first half, reflecting a relatively soft July and August, Greggs mentioned that September was its strongest month, suggesting an acceleration into Q4 (the fourth quarter). This growth is being driven by new menu developments, extended trading hours, and progress in its digital channels.