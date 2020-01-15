Greggs to partner Just Eat for deliveries in Leeds and Sheffield

Greggs has chosen to partner with Just Eat as it expands its food delivery service nationwide following a successful trial.

The bakery chain’s decision is a coup for the takeaway app after Greggs tested it alongside rival Deliveroo in several cities last year.

Greggs announced that it had decided to work exclusively with Just Eat and will begin to roll out delivery this week, launching first in Bristol and Birmingham.

Delivery will then launch in Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and Nottingham in the spring, with a plan to achieve national coverage by the end of the year.

The service will be expanded in London, Newcastle and Glasgow.

Greggs chief executive Roger Whiteside said: “We know from the trials we have carried out that our customers love the idea that they can get Greggs delivered directly to their door and we’re delighted to now be working with Just Eat to provide that service to our customers across the UK by the end of this year.”

Just Eat UK managing director Andrew Kenny said: “We’re proud to be the only food delivery app that can bring you the likes of the Greggs vegan sausage roll wherever you are.

“This is an exciting exclusive partnership for Just Eat. Greggs has proved extremely popular with our customers, especially during breakfast, demonstrating that as a nation we love the convenience of getting our favourite food delivered - be it a Greggs bacon baguette and coffee on a Tuesday or your local Thai at the weekend.”

In a trading update last week, the Newcastle-based bakers said it will pay out a £7 million bonus to more than 20,000 employees following a “phenomenal” year, which saw the launch of its vegan sausage roll boost profit.

Greggs said profit before tax is expected to be “slightly higher” than expectations after previously upgrading its profit forecast in November.

So far, top selling delivery items have included the firm’s sausage roll, vegan sausage roll and steak bake.

Orders can be placed from as early as 7am, with no minimum spend.