Gripple to represent Sheffield Chamber of Commerce at prestigious national awards

Sheffield firm on a mission to promote employee ownership, has been named a finalist at the prestigious British Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Recognising the best of British business, Gripple has been named a winner in the regional heats of the Chamber Business Awards, with the national winners being announced in October and the Winner of Winners at the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday 20 November.

The manufacturer, which has seven sites across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, is one of only 11 businesses nominated in the People and Work category, recognising businesses committed to the growth and development of its people through a positive working culture.

100% employee-owned, Gripple takes a unique approach to business, inspiring its people to challenge, innovate and create, sharing the benefits of its sustainable growth with customers, communities and employee shareholders.

With a vested interest, its people are truly invested in the company values and culture, including its charity commitments, which sees it donate 1% of pre-tax profit to local good causes, and environmental, where it aims to be a net zero business by 2030.

Katrina Ritchie, Group People & Culture Director comments: "We were honoured to be approached by the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry to be their nominee for the National Chamber Business Awards and even prouder to have been shortlisted nationally.

"People are our biggest asset and employee ownership affirms our commitment to them. Our unique culture, robust learning and development framework and industry-leading apprenticeship and graduate schemes are a source of great pride for everyone at Gripple. To have been recognised on a national scale with this nomination is amazing and is a credit to all our people who work so hard to ensure Gripple is a place to grow and thrive."

Tracy Viner, Executive Manager for Policy and Public Impact from the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added: "Gripple is one of Sheffield's biggest employers and a great supporter, not only of the Chamber but the wider manufacturing community in the region. Its unique business model sets it apart. They were the obvious candidate for the People and Work Award and their embrace of people-powered business is admirable. We were delighted to nominate them and that they have been shortlisted and wish them the very best of luck at the ceremony in October."