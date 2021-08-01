Gritter firm Econ to create up to 50 new jobs with new £7m facility near Thirsk

Breaking ground: The new North Yorkshire facility will house a 2,933 sq m building.

The family owned-business, which makes winter road maintenance vehicles, has purchased a 24-acre site at Sowerby, 11-miles from its Ripon headquarters.

When completed, the new facility will house a 2,933 sq m building featuring an area office, workshop, spray booth, brake test unit, underseal spray area, 20-bay maintenance compound and 18 inspection pits. It will also include hard parking for the firm’s winter hire fleet.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site is being developed by Yorkshire-based Triton Construction.

Up to 50 jobs will be created when the site is handed to Econ in spring 2022.

Jonathan Lupton, operations director at Econ Engineering, said: “Over the last few years our winter hire fleet has grown exponentially, and these gritters, which are leased to councils and highways authorities across the UK, will be housed at the new site.

“Here, during the summer months they will be serviced and readied for to return to clients in the autumn, ahead of winter setting in.

“Because the location of this new site is rural, we are ensuing that its impact on the surrounding area is mitigated by careful landscaping.

“Solar panels on the roof will also reduce our carbon footprint and running costs.”

Mark Robson, leader of Hambleton District Council, said: “I am delighted that Econ has chosen Sowerby for its expansion plans, bringing with it 50 jobs.

“They join a fast-growing group of businesses in the district which chose Hambler ton because it offers a great location and connectivity along with the infrastructure needed to succeed.”

Econ opened its first satellite engineering hub in Alloa, Scotland, in 2019 and last year it added a further facility in Cardiff.

Phil Dyer, business development director at Triton, said: “With considerable expertise in transport industry construction, we are working alongside Econ to deliver a very specialist facility with civils work to minimise environmental impact.”

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you