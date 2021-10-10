Grosvenor Casino Huddersfield to create 19 new jobs following £350,000 refurbishment

Grosvenor Casino Huddersfield is undergoing a £350,000 refurbishment.

Construction is underway to refurbish Grosvenor Casino Huddersfield, at Folly Hall Mills, into an all-round entertainment experience.

Changes include an improved area for games including roulette and blackjack, as well as a new food and drinks menu. Live entertainment is expected to return from November in time for party season.

The venue, which first opened in 2002, will relaunch on Friday, October 22.

It will remain open during the refurbishment.

General manager Garry Oldfield said: “Local venues have been through a tough time in Huddersfield and we’re looking forward to bringing back great nights out, as well as helping to create lots of job opportunities for local people.

“This is a significant investment in the town’s hospitality sector and shows our commitment to creating a modern venue for friends and family to enjoy the thrill and excitement of visiting the casino again.

