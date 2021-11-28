Ground-breaking event held for £31m city apartment scheme

The £31m Springwell Gardens project in the centre of Leeds consists of 16 storeys and 223 one, two and three bedroom residential apartments.

It is being funded by Leeds-based developer Citylife.

Antony Georgallis, left, from Citylife; Andy Hall from Morgan Sindall Construction; and Gareth Morgan also from Citylife.

The new build – designed by Nick Brown Architects - includes private roof terraces with skyline views, private courtyards, Juliette balconies, concierge, secure cycle store and secure parking spaces.

Springwell Gardens is located a 10-minute walk from Leeds train station.

Mark Lazenby, project director at Morgan Sindall Construction, based in Wakefield, said: “We’re so pleased to have started construction work at Springwell Gardens, which will be a valuable addition to the residential offer in the heart of Leeds.

“This project, in tandem with Morgan Sindall Construction’s ongoing work at Horsforth School and Lovell Later Living’s Greenmill Gardens, reflects that as a business we are making a valuable contribution to the future of Leeds to the benefit of people at every stage of their life.”

He added: “This latest project will allow us to further strengthen our training and employment programmes in the city, helping to create valuable opportunities for the local community and creating a real skills legacy as a result of our expanding footprint throughout Leeds.”

Gareth Morgan, managing director of Citylife, said: “For the last four months we have collaborated with Morgan Sindall under a pre-construction services agreement.

“The sector is experiencing some of the most challenging and volatile conditions in recent times, but the team at Morgan Sindall Construction have worked tirelessly to make our vision a reality.”

He added: “We look forward to working with them on this prestigious project and cementing the relationship for our future projects”ng the relationship for our future projects”

