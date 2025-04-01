Growing recruitment firm chooses Leeds for new regional office

A rapidly growing recruitment firm renowned for its commitment to connecting businesses with skilled workers, have announced the opening of their brand-new office in Leeds. The new office officially commenced operations on Tuesday, April 1.

The new regional office based in Leeds is the latest location in the Swift Temps network, continuing the company’s impressive expansion across the UK.

As part of Swift Temps’ strategy to support businesses in their staffing requirements, the new Leeds office will provide comprehensive recruitment services for both temporary and permanent positions across various sectors, including Industrial, Food, Engineering, Transport, and Commercial. This expansion aims to enhance support for employers across both Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region.

Leading the new Leeds office is an experienced management team comprised of experienced Yorkshire recruiter, Eve Sanders and the company’s Managing Director, David Cottington. The new office adds to existing northern locations in Bradford, Manchester, Preston, Deeside and St Helens.

Swift Temps' new regional office is at Richmond House in Leeds.

David Cottington, Managing Director of Swift Temps said, "We are thrilled to open our brand-new office in Leeds, this new regional hub marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy. Our commitment to providing exceptional recruitment services to local businesses is stronger than ever especially as many businesses face unprecedented rising costs due to increases in both national insurance contributions and the national minimum wage.

"We’re here to help local businesses save time and money in their recruitment efforts, in fact we’re already working with many businesses in the area to provide them with essential workers ahead of the official office opening date.”