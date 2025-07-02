Growth 500: Twenty Yorkshire companies feature on new list celebrating 'forgotten middle' businesses

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inaugural list is curated by Rob Watts, the acclaimed compiler behind the Sunday Times Rich List, and has made use proprietary technology and analysis of Companies House filings to compile the list which considers revenue sales growth over a three-year period.

The index has been commissioned by Business Leader, a peer-to-peer membership community focused on medium sized businesses.

The highest-ranked Yorkshire company is Sheffield manufacturer Texmo Blank, which is 75th in the national list after recording 560 per cent sales growth in two years.

Richard Harpin says regional business achievements need to be celebrated

Huddersfield’s JT Crop is placed 108th following revenue growth of 380 per cent.

Others in the top 300 include Huddersfield’s John Good Group; Leeds-based Professionals at Play; OneBright of York and SBFM of Leeds.

Also on the list are Grimsby’s Allied Protek, along with Boarcross of Driffield, Wetherby’s Bayford Group, Heneghans of Leeds, Home International of Stockton-on-Tees and The Testing Lab of Doncaster.

York’s Abingdon Health also features, as does Stowe Family Law in Leeds, Bennett Potatoes in Brigg, Yorkare Homes in Brough, Howard Civil Engineering of Leeds and Hensall of Eggborough. Two other Sheffield firms, Powertherm Contract Services and CTL Seal, are also on the list.

Richard Harpin, owner of Business Leader and founder of HomeServe and Growth Partner, said: “We’re on a mission to help mid-size businesses fast forward their business growth and realise their full potential. The Growth 500 shines a spotlight on these remarkable businesses and recognises the ‘forgotten middle’ who hold the key to driving jobs, productivity, and economic growth.”

Graham Ruddick, Editor-in-Chief, Business Leader Magazine, said it was fantastic to be able to celebrate the achievements of a broad range of different businesses.

“This story-led, founder-focused initiative is an opportunity to celebrate scale, grit and real impact,” he said. “It is about time we had a truly inclusive, national benchmark for business growth that celebrates success from all regions and sectors – and Business Leader is incredibly proud to provide a new platform for showcase Britain’s boldest businesses.”

There will be an award ceremony today, July 2 ,for particularly successful businesses. Categories include Covid Come Back Kings, The Unicorns, Revenue Rocket Ships, Top Female Founder, Fastest Growing Family Business, and Fastest Growing Company Founded Before 1950.