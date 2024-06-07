Growth Partner completes investment into international pizza oven brand Gozney

Growth Partner, which is backed by HomeServe founder and chairman Richard Harpin, has taken a minority stake in Gozney which aims to become one of the largest outdoor cooking brands.

Gozney was founded in 2010 by entrepreneur and designer Tom Gozney, who initially sold pre-cast pizza ovens to restaurants.

A spokesman said: “Gozney grew to supply the likes of Franco Manca, and Pizza Pilgrims. Building on the commercial success, Tom and the team wanted to enable anyone to create restaurant quality pizza at home, so in 2016 he launched the portable pizza oven Roccbox."

In 2023, Gozney appointed US based board member Denny Bruce as CEO as the brand continued to experience growth.

The statement added: “The investment from Growth Partner will bring capital and expertise to support international expansion.”

In recent years the brand has expanded into wholesale with Gozney ovens now found at specialist retailers across the US, UK, Germany, and Australia including John Lewis, ACE, and Home Depot.

The statement added: “The brand has seen this strategy go from strength to strength with their US wholesale business now for the first time surpassing digital sales.”

James Worrall, Partner at Growth Partner, led the deal and was supported by Callum Harvey.

Mr Harpin said: “I am excited to be partnering with Tom as I share my learnings of over 30 years of building HomeServe in the UK and internationally.”

Tom Gozney said: “As our growth continues to accelerate, Growth Partner’s investment will support us in unlocking the next phase of development allowing us to build into a globally recognised brand.”

Mr Worrall said: “The outdoor cooking market is expected to grow at 5 per cent per annum, as consumers continue to invest in outdoor living.

"In Gozney, Tom has created a premium brand that reconnects families and friends over the joy of cooking outdoors.