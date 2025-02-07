GTA6: Firm behind major gaming franchise says release still on track for 2025

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take-Two Interactive, owner of Rockstar Games – which has offices in Leeds – said in a report published last night that it expects to release the game, Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA6) in Autumn of this year.

The report had been the subject of much speculation due to prior Grand Theft Auto games being subject to delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company had previously announced last year that GTA6 would be released in 2025.

The owner of the firm behind the Grand Theft Auto game series has confirmed its highly-anticipated next installment is on track to be released later this year. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

In the latest announcement, Take-Two also confirmed its plans to launch a number of other major games in the calendar year.

A statement from the company said: “Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, Grand Theft Auto VI in the Fall, and Borderlands 4.”

Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA5), the previous game in the series, is widely considered to be the second best selling game of all time, and is one of only two games to sell over 200,000,000 copies. Some reports claim that the game has made around £6.9bn since its release in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest report from Take-Two also noted that GTA5 had sold five million copies in the final three months of 2024.

The company has now said that it expects to bring in total net revenue of $5.57bn (£4.47bn) to $5.67bn (£4.55bn) in the year ending fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

In its fiscal third quarter of 2025, Take-Two Interactive posted net revenue of $1.36bn (£1.09bn), down from $1.37bn (£1.10bn) in the final quarter of the year prior.