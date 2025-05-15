GTCR announces investment in Leeds-based JMG Group

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GTCR has signed an agreement to acquire JMG Group, in partnership with existing investor Synova LLP.

In a statement GTCR and Synova said they will collaborate to support JMG's existing management team, led by CEO Nick Houghton, which will continue to operate the business and retain substantial equity ownership.

Headquartered in Leeds, JMG Group is an insurance broker which provides risk management services to small and medium-sized enterprises and high-net-worth individuals.

Headquartered in Leeds, JMG Group is a leading UK insurance broker.

The statement said: “Founded in 2020 through a partnership between CEO Nick Houghton and Chairman Tim Johnson, JMG has rapidly scaled into a top 30 UK broker, placing over £350m in gross written premium annually.”

With a team of more than 750 insurance professionals across the country, JMG has grown by acquiring local and regional brokerages.

The statement added: “JMG represents the latest partnership in GTCR's long history of investing in the insurance ecosystem.”

"JMG is an exceptional business with a proven track record of M&A (merger and acquisition) execution and organic growth, driven by the outstanding leadership of Nick Houghton and his team," said Aaron Cohen, Managing Director and Head of Financial Services & Technology at GTCR.

"At GTCR, we empower talented leaders to drive transformational growth in great businesses, while preserving the values and culture that made them successful.

"We believe Nick and the JMG team exemplify this approach, and we are excited to partner with them to support the next phase of growth, drawing on insights from our decades of successful investments in the insurance sector."

Mr Houghton said: "From the start, we've built JMG with a client-first culture and a centralized platform that enables our teams to deliver exceptional service.

"That foundation has fuelled our rapid growth and made JMG a natural home for entrepreneurial brokerages across the UK.

"With the GTCR partnership, we're joining forces with a team that shares our long-term vision and core values, and we look forward to leveraging their expertise to accelerate our growth and continue delivering lasting value to our trusted clients."

Michael Hollander, Managing Director at GTCR, said: "We're excited to support JMG in partnership with Synova during this next chapter and help accelerate their continued growth in a market and geography we know well."

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

The Leeds-based law firm Addleshaw Goddard advised management on the deal, with a team led by Richard Hunt supported by Caera Loughran, Tom Hopwood, Frances Scarisbrick and Guan Xian Loh (Corporate) and Martin Griffiths (Tax).