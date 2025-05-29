Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally set up by John Guest in 1981, the firm is now led by John Walker, who became a partner in the business in 1984.

It has since grown to a team of 31 people, based in the firm’s York city centre offices on Shambles.

The company said that the move to employee ownership marks a “major milestone” for the business.

Photo shows directors of Guest Walker. Left to right: Helen Burrows, John Walker, Louise Elliott and Sean Gallagher.

Speaking of the transition, director, Sean Gallagher said: “We are proud to announce that Guest Walker is now 100 per cent employee owned.

"This reflects our ethos and values, which have been built very much around our employees, ensuring long-term security for the firm.”

Whilst Mr Walker and his co-directors Mr Gallagher and Louise Elliott remain at the helm of the company, a newly formed Employee Ownership Trust board has been established, which involves employee representation and independent governance.

Mr Gallagher added: “The Employee Ownership Trust will support the growth of Guest Walker by empowering and recognising staff input at all levels in the business.

"It also allows every employee to have a stake in our success financially, which we hope will continue to motivate staff and reward them for their ongoing contributions.

We hope that for our clients, many of whom have been with us for a very long time, it brings reassurance that the future of Guest Walker is safeguarded and that our leadership will remain strong, maintaining our culture and excellent personal service.”

Emma Hartley, a longstanding legal executive with the firm and the employee representative on the new Employee Ownership Trust board said: “The move to an employee-owned trust has been a hugely positive step and one that allows our ethos, values and the family feel that we are so proud of, to be secure for the future.

Employees have always been encouraged to contribute ideas towards the business, and this takes it a step further to give them a stake in the company. I am delighted to be part of this exciting milestone in Guest Walker’s journey.”

​Research from the University of Stirling released in 2023 found that employee owned businesses deliver between an eight to 12 per cent productivity boost against non-employee owned counterparts. The research found that employee owned firms deliver twice as much in bonuses and dividends to employees, and tend to pay a higher minimum annual wage by roughly £2,900.