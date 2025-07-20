GW Power: Yorkshire firm invests in string of electric vehicles as part of net zero ambition

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GW Power has invested in a numbe of Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric vans, which now make up a large part of the Hull-based firm’s fleet.

The company was established in 2014 by managing director, Daniel Haley, and provides a range of renewable energy, mechanical and electrical solutions.

Mr Haley said: “Back in 2022, we set ourselves an ambitious target of becoming a net-zero business by 2030.

​ Daniel Haley, managing director of GW Power

"We have a carefully planned roadmap that we created in-house and it’s aligned with how we help clients decarbonise their own estates, and we’re making measurable progress against it.”

In its last financial year, GW Power grew its turnover from £6m to £12m. The firm added that it is “on track” to hit more than £16m in the next 18 months.