GW Power: Yorkshire firm invests in string of electric vehicles as part of net zero ambition
GW Power has invested in a numbe of Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric vans, which now make up a large part of the Hull-based firm’s fleet.
The company was established in 2014 by managing director, Daniel Haley, and provides a range of renewable energy, mechanical and electrical solutions.
Mr Haley said: “Back in 2022, we set ourselves an ambitious target of becoming a net-zero business by 2030.
"We have a carefully planned roadmap that we created in-house and it’s aligned with how we help clients decarbonise their own estates, and we’re making measurable progress against it.”
In its last financial year, GW Power grew its turnover from £6m to £12m. The firm added that it is “on track” to hit more than £16m in the next 18 months.
GW Power later this year plans to unveil its new “sustainable” headquarters.
