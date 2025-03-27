h2h partners with AMANN UK on leadership development programme

Organisational development consultancy h2h has secured a new contract with AMANN UK, part of The AMANN Group, to deliver a leadership development programme to senior and operational managers within the Manchester-based manufacturing facility.

The business, which was founded in 1854, manufactures high-quality sewing and embroidery threads and supplies them globally to industries such as textiles, footwear, automotive, home interiors and workwear.

As part of a company-wide transformation project to incorporate new technology and advances in manufacturing, AMANN UK has appointed h2h to deliver its GET Leadership programme, which will help them to grow their leaders, engage people and continue to build a thriving business.

Delivered through a series of modules over the next six months, h2h will lead in-person workshops at AMANN UK’s production site in Ashton-Under-Lyne, Manchester.

h2h’s Founder and Managing Director, Susan Binnersley recently delivered a face-to-face bespoke module for AMANN UK’s Senior Leadership Team (SLT) to launch the programme, and to engage and develop the senior leaders so they are role modelling great ways of working.

Susan said: “Manufacturers are going through a period of huge transformation, with new technology and ways of working that require employees to adapt and learn new skills. Strong, agile leadership has never been more important, helping workforces to embrace the change and set businesses up for success.

“It is encouraging to see organisations like AMANN UK - which has existed for well over a century - investing in training to help leaders navigate the changing landscape and equip them for the future. We are thrilled to be working with such a forward-thinking organisation that clearly cares about its people and enables them to do the best possible job.”

Kieran Rea, Managing Director at AMANN UK, says: “We are proud of our longstanding heritage but we are also looking ahead through our Factory of the Future initiative, which aims to equip our people with skills, knowledge and confidence in a supportive environment that is open to change. As part of this transformation, we wanted a partner that understood our goals and had the skills to lead our people through this period of change.