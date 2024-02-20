H2H Saltend: Key Humber decarbonisation project takes major step forwards

H2H Saltend has been granted planning permission by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, which officials say will strengthen its case in forthcoming Government competitions for funding.

Equinor’s H2H Saltend scheme is a 600-megawatt low carbon hydrogen production plant with carbon capture, one of the first of its kind and scale to be granted planning permission in the UK.

It is hoped the site will help establish the Humber as an international hub for low carbon hydrogen whilst significantly reducing carbon emissions.

The decision comes as the project prepares for a potential application into the Government’s forthcoming ‘Cluster Sequencing Track-1 Expansion’ process, which is expected to launch this year and will select decarbonisation projects in both the Humber and Teesside that can connect to the East Coast Cluster’s carbon capture transport and storage infrastructure by around 2030.

Due to be operational around the end of the decade and sited at the energy intensive Saltend Chemicals Park, to the east of Hull, H2H Saltend will help to reduce the park’s emissions by up to one third.

H2H Saltend is seen as a catalyst project for the wider decarbonisation of the Humber, including helping to link regional CO2 pipelines from Easington in East Yorkshire across northern Lincolnshire and to Drax in North Yorkshire. The infrastructure will capture and transport carbon dioxide for safe sub-sea storage as part of the East Coast Cluster development. Three projects along this pipeline route - H2H Saltend, Drax BECCS and Keadby Carbon Capture Power Station – now have planning consent.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan said: “I am pleased that H2H Saltend has been granted planning permission, a vital step forward in decarbonising the Humber while delivering jobs and growth to the region.

“CCUS clusters will be the starting point for a new industry in the UK, which is why we’ve committed up to £20 billion in early support and expect to bring forward 4GW of low carbon hydrogen production by 2030.”

Derek Ho, H2H Saltend Project Director, said: “We are delighted to receive planning permission for this key project which could help to kick-start multiple decarbonisation initiatives in the Humber, a vital region with a long-standing history for Equinor.

"It is an important first step in creating a low carbon hydrogen economy and achieving net zero in the Humber, safeguarding local industries and creating greater opportunities including new jobs and skills, whilst helping the UK to tackle climate change.

“This decision comes at a very opportune moment, as we await the launch of the Government’s next phase of the Cluster Sequencing process for the Humber, and it puts H2H Saltend in a strong position, should we submit a bid.”