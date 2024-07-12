Hagglers Corner: Popular Sheffield bar reports £900 stolen by teenagers in ‘disturbing’ burglary
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed it is making "ongoing" enquiries into the incident at Hagglers Corner on Queens Road, in which around £900 in cash was taken.
Sarah Ingolfsdottir, co-owner of Hagglers Corner, said that staff were “shocked” at the incident, which she said took place in “broad daylight” around 7PM on Wednesday.
“Thankfully the staff were not physically bothered,” she added.
Ms Ingolfsdottir also described the incident as “disturbing”.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Wednesday (10 July) at 7.20pm we received reports of a burglary at a bar on Queens Road, Sheffield.
“It was reported that a group of six teenagers entered the premises and took an amount of money.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
Hagglers Corner, which opened in 2011, also operates as a cafe and music venue, with a number of independent traders situated around the business’s central courtyard.