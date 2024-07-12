A "disturbing" daylight burglary allegedly involving a group of teenagers has reportedly taken place in a Sheffield bar - with the premises's entire cash takings for the week stolen.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed it is making "ongoing" enquiries into the incident at Hagglers Corner on Queens Road, in which around £900 in cash was taken.

Sarah Ingolfsdottir, co-owner of Hagglers Corner, said that staff were “shocked” at the incident, which she said took place in “broad daylight” around 7PM on Wednesday.

“Thankfully the staff were not physically bothered,” she added.

Hagglers Corner, which is located on Queens Road in Sheffield, was first opened in 2011. Picture: Google Steet View.

Ms Ingolfsdottir also described the incident as “disturbing”.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Wednesday (10 July) at 7.20pm we received reports of a burglary at a bar on Queens Road, Sheffield.

“It was reported that a group of six teenagers entered the premises and took an amount of money.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”