Hagglers Corner: Popular Sheffield bar reports £900 stolen by teenagers in ‘disturbing’ burglary

Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:58 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 16:07 BST
A "disturbing" daylight burglary allegedly involving a group of teenagers has reportedly taken place in a Sheffield bar - with the premises's entire cash takings for the week stolen.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed it is making "ongoing" enquiries into the incident at Hagglers Corner on Queens Road, in which around £900 in cash was taken.

Sarah Ingolfsdottir, co-owner of Hagglers Corner, said that staff were “shocked” at the incident, which she said took place in “broad daylight” around 7PM on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thankfully the staff were not physically bothered,” she added.

Hagglers Corner, which is located on Queens Road in Sheffield, was first opened in 2011. Picture: Google Steet View.Hagglers Corner, which is located on Queens Road in Sheffield, was first opened in 2011. Picture: Google Steet View.
Hagglers Corner, which is located on Queens Road in Sheffield, was first opened in 2011. Picture: Google Steet View.

Ms Ingolfsdottir also described the incident as “disturbing”.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Wednesday (10 July) at 7.20pm we received reports of a burglary at a bar on Queens Road, Sheffield.

“It was reported that a group of six teenagers entered the premises and took an amount of money.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Hagglers Corner, which opened in 2011, also operates as a cafe and music venue, with a number of independent traders situated around the business’s central courtyard.

Related topics:South Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice