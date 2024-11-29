Halifax bathroom supplier Roxor Group snaps up troubled rival Robert Lee to save 150 jobs

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roxor has purchased the Robert Lee group of businesses, which included Yorkshire Shower Trays, Robert Lee Distribution, RLD Stock and Aquadart Brands, in a pre-pack administration deal.

The Robert Lee group collectively employed 151 people across sites in London, Wiltshire, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire.

The group was a national distributor of bathroom, shower and plumbing products, supplying a range of brands as well as manufacturing its own product line.

Administrators from FRP Advisory said they had been appointed to run an accelerated sales process for the Robert Lee group following a challenging trading period for the business.

The agreement sees the preservation of all jobs.

Anthony Collier, restructuring advisory partner at FRP, said: “Robert Lee was a firmly established operation, managing more than 30,000 product lines to a loyal customer base.

"However, it was not immune to the economic pressures felt across a range of sectors in recent years.

"We’re pleased to have found a high-quality buyer in Roxor Group, preserving the heritage of the business as well as a large number of jobs across the country.”

The most recently published accounts for Robert Lee Distribution show it made a £2.3m loss before tax in the 12 months to October 31, 2023. The company said: “Having previously navigated our way through the pandemic, container shipping challenges, as well as unusually high levels of geographical and economic uncertainty, trading proved difficult in 2023 as the world adjusted to the new normal.”

The business was sold to investment company HLD Group in January this year.