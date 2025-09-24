Halifax: CP Media rebrands to Outdo after a record first half

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said Outdo had tripled in size in five years, due to organic expansion and acquisitions.

Outdo added 15,000 advertising sites last year, taking its total portfolio to 30,000 nationwide.

“Rebranding to Outdo reflects the company we’ve become: dynamic, ambitious, and national in scale,” said Mike Brennan, the Halifax-base group’s CEO. “2024 was a breakthrough year with record growth and more new sites than anyone else in the UK. That has given us the momentum to be a leader in this industry as Outdo.”

Library image of Halifax skyline from the Piece Hall. Halifax-based CP Media has rebranded to Outdo. (Photo by Greg Wright)

“This is more than a name change,” added Steve Cox, Brand Director at Outdo. “It’s a strong, fresh identity, and a statement of our ambition.

"The rebrand supports our mission to make outdoor advertising more accessible, more impactful, and more valuable for brands and communities alike.”