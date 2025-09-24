Halifax: CP Media rebrands to Outdo after a record first half
A spokesman said Outdo had tripled in size in five years, due to organic expansion and acquisitions.
Outdo added 15,000 advertising sites last year, taking its total portfolio to 30,000 nationwide.
“Rebranding to Outdo reflects the company we’ve become: dynamic, ambitious, and national in scale,” said Mike Brennan, the Halifax-base group’s CEO. “2024 was a breakthrough year with record growth and more new sites than anyone else in the UK. That has given us the momentum to be a leader in this industry as Outdo.”
“This is more than a name change,” added Steve Cox, Brand Director at Outdo. “It’s a strong, fresh identity, and a statement of our ambition.
"The rebrand supports our mission to make outdoor advertising more accessible, more impactful, and more valuable for brands and communities alike.”
Outdo’s portfolio can be found on roundabouts and lampposts banners, bus, tram, and airport advertising across the UK. Outdo has partnerships with local authorities, airports, and transport operators and it employs 80 people across the country.