Halifax's Piece Hall set to receive council funding until at least 2028 as negotiations continue

The charitable trust behind the Piece Hall revealed last week that it had made a £700,000 loss in the 18 months to September 30, 2024.

The Piece Hall, which reopened in 2017 after a multi-million pound restoration project on the historic Grade I listed site, made £9.3m of income over the period but its expenditure was £10m, increasing its existing deficit on its funds from £2m to £2.75m.

The accounts state the trust received an overall £2.75m from Calderdale Council for its first seven years of operation, with a two-year agreement for a further £900,000 starting in April 2024. The report says “discussions are currently taking place for the future” on additional backing after the current arragement ends next March.

Mothers Day Makers Market at The Piece Hall, Halifax. PIcture: Jim Fitton

The report said that while the original intention was for The Piece Hall to becoming self-sufficient within a decade of opening, once the building opened “it was clear that this would not be possible due to much higher than forecast operating costs that were not accounted for in the original plans”.

Calderdale Council has now confirmed it intends to provide further money to The Piece Hall in coming years.

In a statement to The Yorkshire Post, Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s leader, said: “As The Piece Hall continues to help Calderdale and its communities to thrive, the Council’s budget from 2025/26 to 2027/28 includes a continued funding commitment to contribute to the running of this world-class cultural destination.

"We are finalising the amounts in discussion with The Piece Hall Trust.

“The Piece Hall has strengthened Calderdale’s national and international profile as the place to be for culture, heritage and music, reaffirming the major role that this unique destination plays in the identity and economy of both Calderdale and West Yorkshire.

"We recognise the impact it will have in continuing the legacy of Calderdale’s Year of Culture 2024, and on local people’s pride, wellbeing and togetherness.”

In his statement in the accounts, Piece Hall Trust chairman Orphy Robinson said: “It is vital that The Piece Hall remains as accessible to as many people as possible and as such I reaffirm the promise that it will remain free to enter.

"For this to continue an element of public funding may always be necessary but the team are working incredibly hard to find creative ways to minimise the pull on the public purse strings.”

Steps taken to improve the financial position have included a staffing restructure, a Restoration Levy on concert tickets and plans to charge for using the site’s toilets.

The accounts state that The Piece Hall is worth more than £10m a year to the local economy.