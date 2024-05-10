Hallmark has insisted it will remain a Bradford company, despite news that dozens of its staff will be transferred to a site in Calderdale.

Earlier this week it emerged that the business, based off Dawson Lane, would be “consolidating” its warehouse and distribution operations and selling off its South Bradford base.

It would mean that staff in these departments would be moving across the border to Hallmark’s Brighouse site, or leaving the company.

The card company’s offices will, however, remain at Dawson Lane.

Hallmark Dawson Lane

The news emerged after Leeds based manufacturers Airedale announced it had purchased the site currently occupied by Hallmark, and that the “current owner” would vacate by September.

Airedale plans to convert the site into a factory developing and testing cooling systems creating 200 jobs at the Bradford site over the next five years. It will be their third and largest production site.

When the Local Democracy Reporting Service asked Hallmark what Airedale’s plans would mean for the card company, a spokesman said: “We are delighted to have reached a leaseback agreement with Airedale that sees Hallmark retain its office presence on the Bradford site.

“Hallmark has taken this opportunity to consolidate its warehouse and distribution operations into its other site in West Yorkshire.”

Now more details of the shakeup of Hallmark’s operations have been revealed by the company, including that 22 members of staff have “left the business” due to the move.

Although Hallmark is a US company, it has had a major presence in Bradford for over 40 years, and its international operation was based in the city.

It was previously headquartered in Heaton in the former Sharps Card Factory, but in 2015 announced it would move all its operations to Dawson Lane.

The Heaton site has since been sold and redeveloped for housing.

The LDRS asked Hallmark about potential job losses and how many staff would be moving to the Brighouse site. A company spokesperson said: “We gave all staff at the Dawson Lane warehouse the opportunity to transfer to Brighouse.

“44 transferred over, and 22 left the business with our thanks and good wishes.”

When asked if the company will still consider itself to be based in Bradford, they added: “Hallmark UK is still headquartered and registered at Dawson Lane, so is very much still a Bradford business.”