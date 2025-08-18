Han Law celebrates recognition ahead of Women’s Equality Day

Han Law is proud to announce its shortlisting in four categories at the 2025 Yorkshire Legal Awards, including the coveted Managing Partner of the Year honour for founder Hannah Strawbridge. The announcement comes just ahead of Women’s Equality Day on August 26th and it is a poignant reminder of the progress women have made in the legal profession since the passing of the Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act 1919, which first allowed women to become lawyers in the UK.

The firm has been recognised in the following categories:

Best ESG Campaign

Employment Law Team of the Year

Law Firm of the Year (Small)

Managing Partner of the Year

This marks the third consecutive year Han Law has been shortlisted, and this time, it is nominated in more categories than any other firm. A testament to its bold vision, hard work, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Hannah Strawbridge, Founder and CEO of Han Law

“We’re genuinely thrilled,” said Hannah Strawbridge, the firm’s Founder and CEO. “It’s been a year of challenges and growth, so this recognition truly means a lot. We’re keeping everything crossed that it’s third time lucky!”

Founded in 2019, Han Law was born out of Hannah’s desire to challenge the traditional law firm model and create a space where legal professionals could thrive. Her nomination as Managing Partner of the Year is especially meaningful in light of Women’s Equality Day, which commemorates the fight for gender equality and the landmark legislation that opened the legal profession to women over a century ago.

Hannah’s leadership continues that legacy, not only by building a successful firm but by actively supporting women in their workplaces and advocating for inclusive, transparent employment practices, including menopause in the workplace.

Han Law continues to redefine employment legal services with its human-first, flexible approach. From ESG leadership to expert tribunal representation, the firm blends legal precision with empathy, making it a standout in the industry.