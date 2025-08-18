Han Law celebrates recognition ahead of Women’s Equality Day
The firm has been recognised in the following categories:
- Best ESG Campaign
- Employment Law Team of the Year
- Law Firm of the Year (Small)
- Managing Partner of the Year
This marks the third consecutive year Han Law has been shortlisted, and this time, it is nominated in more categories than any other firm. A testament to its bold vision, hard work, and unwavering commitment to excellence.
“We’re genuinely thrilled,” said Hannah Strawbridge, the firm’s Founder and CEO. “It’s been a year of challenges and growth, so this recognition truly means a lot. We’re keeping everything crossed that it’s third time lucky!”
Founded in 2019, Han Law was born out of Hannah’s desire to challenge the traditional law firm model and create a space where legal professionals could thrive. Her nomination as Managing Partner of the Year is especially meaningful in light of Women’s Equality Day, which commemorates the fight for gender equality and the landmark legislation that opened the legal profession to women over a century ago.
Hannah’s leadership continues that legacy, not only by building a successful firm but by actively supporting women in their workplaces and advocating for inclusive, transparent employment practices, including menopause in the workplace.
Han Law continues to redefine employment legal services with its human-first, flexible approach. From ESG leadership to expert tribunal representation, the firm blends legal precision with empathy, making it a standout in the industry.
With a growing reputation for innovation, integrity, and impact, Han Law is proving that small firms can make a big difference.