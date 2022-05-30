Hard Rock Cafe could be coming to York, creating 75 new jobs in the region

The venue will be located on Coney Street in York, currently the site of TK Maxx.

The planning application is currently in progress. The new business venture is set to create over 75 new jobs, as well as supporting local suppliers and services.

A spokesman for York-based North Star said: “This is hugely exciting for us and demonstrates our passion, confidence, and commitment to both the city and the region.

Hard Rock Cafe could be coming to York.

“We know and care passionately about York and have worked hard to create this incredible opportunity to bring a global brand to the heart of Yorkshire.

“We are in positive discussions with York Council and very much hope to bring Hard Rock to York, as part of our commitment to investing in and further enhancing what we believe is the best city in the UK.”

American entrepreneurs Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton opened the first-ever Hard Rock Cafe in London in 1971. Today, Hard Rock International has venues in 74 cities all over the world

The multi-level venue in York will feature a Cafe, decorated in a style that will draw on inspiration from the city.

The venue will feature Hard Rock’s blend of music, entertainment, merchandise and American food and drink.