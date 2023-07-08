A Hard Rock Cafe and hotel will move into a space left unoccupied by the former TK Maxx in York.

The development will create 100 jobs in the city centre but there were concerns over whether it was the right area for a bar.

The Hard Rock Cafe will move into the ground floor of the Grade II listed building in Coney Street, while a 64-key aparthotel will occupy the space above.

Hard Rock Cafe plans.

It will include a restaurant, shop, bar and coffee shop, and the opening hours will be as follows:

Restaurant:Sunday – Thursday 11am – 10.30pmFriday and Saturday 11am – 11pmShop:Sunday – Thursday 9am – 11pmFriday and Saturday 9am – 12amBar:Sunday – Thursday 11am – 11pmFriday and Saturday 11am to 1amCoffee Shop:9am to 5pm each day

Matthew Mortonson, planning agent in support of the application, said: “At the heart of these proposals is the redevelopment of this important city centre unit which will bring a great number of benefits to York.”

He said it “will contribute positively to the city centre economy helping to promote and enhance the day-time and night-time economies” adding that around 100 full and part-time jobs will be created once the site is operational.

“The proposals will also complement other destinations in the city supporting the wider city centre economy, boosting the tourism industry as a result,” he added.

However, Honorary Alderman Brian Watson said: “The use of the development and aparthotel is not such a brilliant idea being right in the centre in what has become a drinking and eating area.”

He added: “It should be noted that the area around the proposal is synonymous with the night-time economy and as such there are high levels of alcohol and anti-social behaviour.

“This is not an anti-enjoyment proposal but a plea to have a city centre that everyone can enjoy.”

Concerns were raised over some rooms of the aparthotel being windowless and may cause people difficulty in escaping a fire.

But a planning officer said “occupiers would be made aware at the time of booking that the room would be windowless and that evacuation and escape routes “would be covered by building regulation.”