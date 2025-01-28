Harlow Consulting Partners with English Heritage

A leading ethical research agency, Harlow Consulting, has become an official volunteer affiliate to English Heritage.

The fast-growing research consultancy was established by Jennifer Brennan and Clare Vokes in Harrogate in 2019, motivated to create a business that invested in its people, and the planet, while delivering innovative, value-driven research work.

English Heritage has assigned two volunteer maintenance days to the consultancy’s staff to help maintain one of its unique sites, Thornborough Henges in North Yorkshire. The work consists of gardening, path clearing, hedge trimming and mowing.

Harlow Consulting has an official volunteer policy for its full-time staff, who are eligible for two paid working days for volunteering each year.

James McNaught, Researcher at Harlow Consulting, said: “At Harlow Consulting, we’ve worked with various organisations involved in heritage work, so forging a partnership with English Heritage is a way to show our appreciation of the important work the sector does in safeguarding and conserving iconic buildings and places for future generations.”

Harlow Consultancy specialise in construction, heritage, and built environment research and evaluation. The agency works with clients including Historic Environment Scotland, Historic Houses and Historic England.

James added: “As a mission-driven organisation, Harlow Consulting proves you can be a profitable, growing business while taking care of people and planet.”

Thornborough Henges are an important cluster of Neolithic monuments that sit above the river Ure in West Tanfield in North Yorkshire. Three huge circular henges – sometimes described as the ‘Stonehenge of the North’ – were built here about 4,500 years ago.

They remained important into the early Bronze Age, when burial mounds were constructed nearby.

People have gathered, many travelling some distance, at the henges for ceremonies and funeral rituals for at least 2,000 years. The earthworks are thought to have been part of a ‘ritual landscape’ and form part of the most important concentration of Neolithic monuments in the North of England.

English Heritage looks after 400 heritage sites across the UK.

Clare Vokes, Director of the firm said, “As a team, we engage with a number of volunteering and community projects throughout the year. Volunteer work like this is not only great for the environment, but great for us too to get outdoors, it is a form of team building and boosts well-being too.”

Harlow Consulting has set five areas to focus its corporate social responsibility on: food poverty, animal welfare, community, hospice support and environmental causes.

Last year, the team dedicated volunteer days to the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, helping remove invasive Himalayan Balsam from its Staveley Nature Reserve.

The business has signed the Market Research Society Net Zero Pledge and works with Positive Planet to maintain its Carbon Reduction Plan.