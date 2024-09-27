Harrison Spinks wins ‘Bed Manufacturer of the Year’ at 15th Annual National Bed Federation Awards

Leeds-based fifth-generation luxury bedmaker, Harrison Spinks, has been awarded ‘Bed Manufacturer of the Year’ at the 2024 National Bed Federation Awards.

The family-owned bedmaker secured the prestigious award for its continued product-related initiatives and development, after previously winning the same accolade at the NBF Awards in 2022.

The judges commended the business for its financial performance, its revised export strategy and the retelling of the Harrison Spinks story and brand ethos, as well as its commitment to sustainability, including the company’s focused environmental achievements, helping it earn a third King’s Award for Enterprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Booth, Managing Director at Harrison Spinks said: “We’re delighted to win this highly respected award once again, which couldn’t be done without a fantastic team effort and everything that goes on behind the scenes at Harrison Spinks. “It’s incredible to get this recognition for all our hard work, and winning this is a testament to what goes into making each and every bed that Harrison Spinks produces, from the expert craftsmanship that goes into hand-stitching our mattresses and sewing each piece of fabric, to the unwavering commitment to product innovation and development – and of course, manufacturing everything responsibly and sustainably. This is why we believe we are cut from a different cloth.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Achieving this win for Bed Manufacturer of the Year is an acknowledgement of our standing in the luxury sustainable sleep market, while still maintaining our ethos of using responsibly and ethically sourced natural materials, allowing each product to be recycled at end of life and ensuring exceptional quality for our customers.”

At the stand, the company showcased 15 completely new handcrafted Harrison Spinks models, including a special Limited Edition Pearl mattress to celebrate 30 years of its iconic Bed Tailor collection, all featuring the brand’s homegrown hemp and 100% recyclable Cortec™ spring systems. Alongside these, three new luxury Somnus mattresses were on display, as well as a brand-new collaboration of headboard styles in a range of exclusive 100% hemp fabrics designed by Patrick Grant, designer and judge of BBC’s The Great British Sewing Bee.

The luxury bedmaker also served drinks from its ‘Ha Ha Baah’ pop-up bar relocated from the Harrison Spinks farm, and gave out its own tote bags, woven in-house from its homegrown hemp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad