Harrogate and Watford creative firms join forces to provide content marketing service.

A business partnership between Artus, a Harrogate copywriting business and Visualise, a London graphic design firm, that began online during Covid, has developed into a formal collaboration designed to serve the needs of small businesses.

Artus and Visualise have joined forces to launch a comprehensive, multi-channel approach to content marketing. Bringing together over thirty years’ combined expertise, the Visualise x Artus partnership is set to redefine how professional service firms, consultancies, accountants, law firms, and HR companies promote their businesses, enabling them to communicate their expertise, build stronger relationships, and drive business growth more effectively.

Simon Hutchings, Visualise director says: “In a climate where businesses increasingly need to optimise their marketing spend and achieve greater impact, our collaboration provides a streamlined solution.

“At the core of our offering is a beautifully designed, expertly written digital newsletter, which then serves as the strategic hub for all other content marketing efforts.”

Simon explains: “Newsletters play a pivotal role in many businesses, whether they are created for clients, or for colleagues. Their role is to create loyalty and trust. However, our experience is that many firms set off by using their own people to create their newsletters.

“Despite good intentions, their home-grown newsletter can quickly fall into disrepair. The frequency of publication and quality of content often slide. Our experience is that firms who look for professional support with their newsletter benefit from well-planned and engaging content, which is clearly written and visually appealing. This compelling and memorable content achieves its objectives with readers, and leaves business owners free to focus on their core business activities.”

Artus director Zach Greaves adds: “Our new collaboration will build on our previous track record in this market, with our joint services also including brand design and tone of voice development, as well as social media content, blogs and e-shots.”

Despite 200 miles separating the two businesses, Visualise and Artus have worked together on a number of ad hoc projects since Simon met Artus director, Zach Greaves nearly five years ago.

Zach said “Simon and I first spoke on a Zoom call in the middle of the pandemic when Covid threw the doors open for remote collaborations. It soon became apparent that we share a mutual passion for creative storytelling, and we’ve since worked on dozens of projects together. We’re both incredibly excited to launch our new product, which is a game-changer for businesses who need to squeeze the value out of every penny spent on marketing.”

Simon adds: "Our partnership allows us to provide a seamless, integrated content marketing solution, ensuring that a firm’s story is not only beautifully told, but also intelligently deployed. This ensures every piece of valuable insight, every client success, and every product update can reach their audience consistently and powerfully. It's about delivering real results through cohesive and amplified content."