Harrogate based Greenvill Crafts gets an X.com boost from Theo Paphitis
Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐shared Greenvill Crafts’ message to his combined 800,000+ X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram followers and as a result, www.greenvill.co.uk has more followers and extra orders for their woodturning, woodworking and craft products. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.
Phillip Darvill said, “Having left my job as a Bank Manager to set up the business working from my conservatory, we’ve come a long way. I started with no major brands in our shop but now we are working with the best names in the industry, including Robert Sorby, Record Power and Axminster Tools. We are now the only woodturning shop in the whole of Yorkshire. It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”
Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Greenvill Crafts every success.”
Anyone looking for a re‐post from Theo should post to him on X, LinkedIn or Instagram about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.