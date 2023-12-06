Harrogate-based Mobile Tornado strikes new deal with workforce tech provider
Foresolutions was founded in 1979 and is a family-owned business. It is based on the south coast of England and has a network of clients across the UK.
The firm specialises in business communications, asset tracking, IoT sensors, compliance auditing and evidence capture technologies.
It services key sectors including aviation, construction, retail, utilities and housing.
Andrew McNamara, channel sales manager at Mobile Tornado, said: “We are excited to be joining forces with Foresolutions, a long-established provider with a blue chip customer base.
"We are looking forward to working together to help more UK organisations increase safety, reduce costs, boost productivity and improve efficiency among their workforces."
Mobile Tornado said the partnership will create new growth opportunities for its push-to-talk over cellular and workforce management solutions in the UK.
A trial is already underway with a large plant hire contractor hoping to increase safety, reduce costs, boost productivity and improve efficiency.