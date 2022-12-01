Harrogate-based Storm announces security agreement for critical energy infrastructure in Romania

Harrogate-based Storm, the UK-based provider of communications technologies for mission critical requirements, has announced an agreement to supply Civitas Group, one of the largest security companies in Romania.

Civitas will use the workforce management and Push to Talk over Cellular (PoC) technologies developed by Storm to help protect critical infrastructure across the country on behalf of a major oil, gas and petrochemicals client.

Luke Wilkinson, founding director of Storm, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Civitas Group, a long established and highly respected provider of security services to blue chip clients and their interests across Romania and its fast-growing economy.

"Our agreement represents a new customer and new region for Storm and is another sign of increasing market confidence in the strength and resilience of our world-leading technologies.”

Bucharest-based Civitas was founded in 1994 and has 3,600 employees, 1,460 active customers and 5,000 secured locations.

Clients include international airports, petroleum groups, global retailers and automotive manufacturers.Storm is a European reseller of technologies developed by Mobile Tornado plc, who are also based in Harrogate.

The technology is developed for use in sectors that depend on fast and reliable communications between individuals and large groups.

Mobile Tornado’s technologies are deployed in more than 30 countries worldwide with mobile operators, government agencies and enterprises.

The technologies are available via specialised handset or smartphone application for Android and iOS operating systems and cellular or WiFi networks.

The Push to Talk over Cellular (PoC) technology was designed to provide seamless switching between mobile and broadband and 2G, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G mobile networks.

