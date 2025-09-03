Harrogate-based veterinary group recruits 100th team member just four years after launching

Just four years after launching, independent veterinary group, Harrogate-headquartered Harrison Family Vets, has recruited its 100th team member after opening nine practices across a large swathe of England, between Reading in the south and Middlesbrough in the north.

Siân Burwood has become the group’s 100th employee, joining Harrison Family Vets’ Kingswinford practice, near Dudley, as a veterinary surgeon. After graduating from the University of Cambridge in 2011, Siân brings 14 years’ worth of experience to the role having worked at several practices across the West Midlands.

Harrison Family Vets launched in 2021, opening its first practice in Woodley near Reading before expanding into Kingswinford at the start of 2022. Since then, the family-owned group has opened in Manchester, Middlesbrough, Doncaster, Wigan, Leeds and Stoke.

Earlier this month, Harrison Family Vets opened its latest practice in Sheffield, as part of a £400,000 investment, and is currently recruiting for further sites in Darlington, Newcastle and Halesowen, which will open in the coming months.

Tim Harrison is managing director at Harrison Family Vets. Commenting on the group’s success and rapid growth, he said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Siân into our team and her appointment marks a major milestone for us. For a start-up business to build a reputation for being a special place to work in such a short space of time, and attract 100 highly skilled and dedicated professionals, is something that we’re all very proud of.

“As a group, we want everyone’s individual strengths to contribute to what we do, in a family orientated setting where we take great pride in looking after our people. We’ve worked hard to create a positive, exciting and supportive environment, that even with 100 people still feels like a family and where people can develop their careers, as well as enjoying a superb benefits package and industry-leading salary.

“In addition, all our team are completing the coveted Fear Free Professional Accreditation, to significantly reduce fear, stress and anxiety for both pets and their owners. Crucially, all this combined translates into the high standard of care that our clients and their pets enjoy in our innovative clinics that are different to anything they’ve experienced before, with every detail designed and focussed on the pets we’re treating, and all at an affordable price.”

Siân said: “After 14 years in small animal practice, I was ready for a new challenge. Harrison Family Vets really appealed because of its commitment to the Fear Free Accreditation, as well as its dedication to developing all team members’ individual talents and interests.

“It’s already clear that the expectations of both my colleagues and pet owners are different to what you would find in other practices, because everyone is so focused on giving the pets the best possible experience above everything else, which creates a happy and positive environment all round.